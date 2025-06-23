Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that the level of concern regarding Carroll's left hand injury is "probably a little higher than it has been over the past couple of days," Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

Lovullo and the Diamondbacks are still awaiting results of the MRI on Carroll's bruised left hand, but optimism that the outfielder can avoid the 10-day injured list seems to be waning. The club could have more on Carroll's status after Monday's game against the White Sox. Carroll is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game and hasn't been used off the bench since being hit on the hand by a pitch last Wednesday.