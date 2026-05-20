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Carroll is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Carroll played the full nine innings and showed no sign of injury during Tuesday's 5-3 comeback win, so he's presumably just receiving a routine breather while Arizona closes out its series against the Giants with a day game. Jorge Barrosa will get the nod in right field in place of Carroll, who had started each of Arizona's last 33 games.

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