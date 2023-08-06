Carroll was hit by a pitch on the right hand during the first inning Saturday but remained in the game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He finished the game 0-for-2 with a stolen base.

X-rays on the right hand came back negative, and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said it was merely a contusion, adding that Carroll will play Sunday. Carroll was eventually removed from the game, but that was due to the blowout nature of the contest, which Minnesota won 12-1.