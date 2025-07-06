Carroll went 0-for-5 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

Carroll beat the timeline for a recovery from a fractured left wrist and was activated Saturday. There was no easing him back in the lineup; Carroll played right field and was back at his familiar leadoff spot in the order. To make room for Carroll's return, the Diamondbacks optioned Tim Tawa back to Triple-A Reno.