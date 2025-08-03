Carroll went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, one stolen base and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Carroll ended a 16-game homer drought with his solo shot to pad Arizona's lead in the ninth inning. In that span, he went 15-for-66 (.227) with five doubles, four triples and three steals. The outfielder hasn't found a lot of recent success at the plate, but he still provides reliable counting stats. He's up to 22 homers, 52 RBI, 71 runs scored, 14 steals, 19 doubles and 14 triples through 94 contests, and he's managed an .868 OPS despite a .247 batting average.