Carroll went 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI, three runs scored and two steals in Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh.

Carroll opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run off Roansy Contreras, his seventh of the year, to give Arizona an early 1-0 lead. Carroll would reach safely in four of his next five at-bats, also swiping his 12th and 13th bases of the season. The rookie outfielder has gone 6-for-18 in his last six games, with a double and two homers in that span. Carroll's now slashing an impressive .284/.382/.507 with 16 RBI and 30 runs scored through 174 plate appearances.