Carroll went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Carroll has homered in three straight games and has four long balls over eight contests in August. His fifth-inning blast tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning. The star outfielder has tied his career high with 25 homers this season, doing so in just 100 games, which gives him plenty of time to add on to his count. He's also provided 59 RBI, 75 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .248/.323/.555 slash line through 449 plate appearances this year.