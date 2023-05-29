Carroll went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.
Carroll jumped on a Tanner Houck fastball on the outside part of the plate and drove it 106.2 mph into the left field stands to give Arizona a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The home run was Carroll's eighth of the season and third in the last 10 games. The outfielder has delivered a .503 slugging percentage over 173 at-bats, similar to the .500 mark he had in 104 at-bats as a rookie in 2022.
