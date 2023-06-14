Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 15-3 loss to the Phillies.

By the time Carroll homered in the eighth inning, Philadelphia was leading 11-2. It was the outfielder's team-leading 15th home run and fifth in the last eight games, during which he's batted .500 (16-for-32) with 10 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 14 runs. The normally heady outfielder made one mental miscue in the field. Carroll recorded a flyout in the third inning, thinking it was the final out, and went back to retrieve his hat only to see J.T. Realmuto streak home with Philadelphia's sixth run. It was the kind of night for the Diamondbacks, who watched infielder Josh Rojas pitch the ninth inning.