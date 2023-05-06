Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over Washington.
Carroll, who returned to the starting lineup after dealing with a knee issue, launched his fifth homer of the season in the third inning, an opposite-field job that tied the game after the Nationals took an early lead. The home run extended Carroll's hitting streak to 10 games (14-for-32).
