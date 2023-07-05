Carroll went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

The 22-year-old wasted little time in proving the shoulder issue that had kept him out of the starting lineup the last three games was behind him, as he took Max Scherzer deep for a solo shot in the first inning. Carroll is up to 18 homers, 24 steals, 46 RBI and 61 runs through 81 games in his first full MLB season to go along with a .292/.369/.567 slash line.