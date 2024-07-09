Carroll is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
The lefty-hitting Carroll will dodge a matchup with southpaw Chris Sale on Tuesday. Randal Grichuk, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy fill the outfield from left to right.
