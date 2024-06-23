Carroll is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The lefty-hitting Carroll will begin Sunday's game in the dugout with Philadelphia sending southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the mound. Carroll is slashing .257/.373/.386 with 18 runs and five RBI over 70 at-bats in June. Jake McCarthy will start Sunday's game in center field and bat sixth.