Carroll is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The lefty-hitting Carroll will begin Sunday's game in the dugout with Philadelphia sending southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the mound. Carroll is slashing .257/.373/.386 with 18 runs and five RBI over 70 at-bats in June. Jake McCarthy will start Sunday's game in center field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Stolen base, run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Day off versus left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Moves up order against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Active in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Will be in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: MRI returns clean•