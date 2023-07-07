Carroll (shoulder) is starting in center field and batting second Friday versus the Pirates.

Carroll has exited two different games in the last eight days with right shoulder discomfort, including Thursday's series finale against the Mets, but an MRI taken Friday ruled out any structural damage and he's good to go for the Diamondbacks' final three-game set before the All-Star break. The 22-year-old budding star boasts a .290/.365/.559 slash line with 18 homers, 46 RBI, 24 steals and 61 runs scored through 83 games this season.