Carroll went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

Carroll was hit by a pitch on the right hand Saturday but stayed in the game, and x-rays confirmed the outfielder merely had a contusion. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was confident Carroll would be able to play Sunday. It was a productive day for Carroll, which included his 36th steal. It came after a stretch in which he hit .125 (4-for-32) over the previous nine games.