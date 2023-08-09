Carroll is batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Carroll has generally been hitting either second or third over the last few months, but the Diamondbacks will switch things up Wednesday as they try to snap a seven-game losing streak versus the Dodgers and right-hander Bobby Miller. Carroll, 22, carries a .938 OPS in 335 plate appearances against righties this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: In lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Hit by pitch, stays in game•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Slumping since July•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Moved to leadoff•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Keeps running Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Ignites rally•