Carroll went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and three runs in Tuesday's 8-3 win against Atlanta.

Carroll entered the contest in a 6-for-47 slump and hadn't produced a multi-hit game since May 16, but his bat came alive Tuesday with a solo homer in the fifth inning and a three-run blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old is already up to 18 homers this season and has a .262/.336/.578 slash line with 10 stolen bases, 39 RBI and 47 runs through 60 contests.