Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Legs out three XBH
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll went 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over St. Louis.
Carroll got the Diamondbacks off to a quick start with a leadoff triple and scored the first of their 10 runs. The two triples increased his season total to a league-leading 12, and the three extra-base hits bumped his slugging percentage to .559 (eighth in MLB).
