Carroll went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

The Diamondbacks had all they needed after the first inning, with Carroll's blast being the big hit. He had a quiet stretch last week, going 5-for-30 (.167) with three RBI across seven contests. The standout rookie outfielder is up to 17 homers, 44 RBI, 60 runs scored, 23 stolen bases and a .293/.370/.568 slash line through 77 games after Tuesday's strong performance.