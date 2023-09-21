Carroll went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Giants.

He continues his march toward the NL Rookie of the Year Award, and Carroll's big afternoon Wednesday made him the first rookie in history with 25 homers and 50 steals in a year -- and only the second ever to do it by their age-22 season, with Houston's Cesar Cedeno in 1973 being the other. Carroll's putting an exclamation mark on his historic campaign by batting .329 (24-for-73) in September, and in addition to being third in the majors in stolen bases, he's sixth in runs with 109.