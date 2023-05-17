Carroll went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.
Carroll crushed a fastball 429 feet to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Carroll had a good series against Oakland pitching, as he reached base seven times in three games. The rookie is off to a great start with an .856 OPS, six homers and 10 stolen bases in 41 games.
