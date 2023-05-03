An MRI on Carroll's left knee Monday ruled out any major structural issues, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The result of the MRI confirmed the original assessment of a left knee contusion. Carroll, who took batting practice Tuesday, has not played since sustaining the injury Saturday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team is taking a conservative approach with the outfielder, who still feels "some soreness."
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Absent again Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: MRI scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Diagnosed with left knee contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Leaves after collision•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Two thefts in loss•