Manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll (hand), who his out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, will undergo an MRI in Chicago on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder was apparently available to pinch hit Saturday as his bruised left hand is improving, but the Diamondbacks will exercise caution and send him for additional imaging Monday. Carroll is sitting for a fourth straight game Sunday and should be considered day-to-day heading into the series opener against the White Sox.