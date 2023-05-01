Carroll (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Carroll suffered what the Diamondbacks describe as a left knee contusion during Saturday's game and sat out Sunday. The team believes the injury is not serious but opted for further testing to make sure.
