Carroll went 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Giants.
Carroll notched a steal in the second inning and scored on an error after hitting a two-run double. The outfielder had gone seven games without a steal, and he's up to 48 thefts in 53 attempts this season. He's added a strong .281/.360/.503 slash line with 24 home runs, 72 RBI and 106 runs scored as the Diamondbacks main leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers. Carroll has not been caught stealing since Aug. 19.
