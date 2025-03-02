Carroll said that he isn't concerned about his back tightness that caused him to be removed from Sunday's spring game against Texas, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by Jorge Barrosa in right field in the third inning. Carroll will not play against the Cubs on Monday, and with the Diamondbacks scheduled for an off-day Tuesday, he'll look to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's bout against the Giants.