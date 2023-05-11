Carroll is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Dominic Fletcher are starting left-to-right across the Diamondbacks' outfield versus the Giants and right-hander Alex Cobb. Carroll has slowed down a bit since jamming his left knee in late April, though he still holds a strong .294/.364/.513 overall batting line on the year.
