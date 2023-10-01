Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Astros, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll will sit for the final contest of the regular season with Arizona having already secured a spot in the playoffs. The 23-year-old is the frontrunner for NL Rookie of the Year with 25 homers, 54 steals, 76 RBI, 116 runs and an .868 OPS in 155 games.