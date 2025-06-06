Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll will get the night off Friday after making three consecutive starts. Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Randal Grichuk will fill the outfield from left to right.
