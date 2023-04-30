Carroll (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies
Carroll was removed from Saturday's game after he collided with the left-field wall while chasing down a baseball. The outfielder is considered day-to-day, but he may be out of the lineup for a couple of days while he recovers. Lourdes Gurriel is getting the start in left field and hitting third while Pavin Smith is handling right field and batting sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Diagnosed with left knee contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Leaves after collision•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Two thefts in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Getting day off Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Delivers final blow in win•