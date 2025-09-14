Carroll went 0-for-2 with three walks, two steals and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Carroll was intentionally walked in the 10th inning, stole his second base of the game and eventually scored. The two steals give him seven thefts in 11 games this month and upped his season total to 28. Arizona's pursuit of a wild-card playoff spot is likely the more important motivation for Carroll at the moment -- the Diamondbacks are two games of the slumping Mets -- but the outfielder is just two steals shy of his first 30-30 season.