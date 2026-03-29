Carroll went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Carroll, who was in right field for all three games in the series, was largely limited to DH duties in spring training after his return from February wrist surgery. He had just 21 plate appearances (19 at-bats) during a shortened Cactus League, so there may be early struggles while Carroll gets his timing down. He's 2-for-11 with two singles and two strikeouts through three contests.