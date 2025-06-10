Carroll has been dealing with a tight hamstring but was in the Diamondbacks' lineup Monday and homered in the extra-innings win over the Mariners, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The hamstring issue offers an explanation as to why Carroll was out of the lineup for consecutive games over the weekend against the Reds, although he did appear as a pinch hitter in one of those contests. While it appears Carroll will continue to try playing through the hamstring issue, it's possible he will be less aggressive on the basepaths. Carroll was unsuccessful in his lone stolen base attempt in June and has just one steal over his last 19 games.