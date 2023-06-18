Carroll went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Carroll had one of Arizona's three long balls in the eighth inning. The talented outfielder is having an excellent June -- he's gone deep six times while batting .362 (21-for-58) through 15 games this month. Overall, he's slashing an excellent .307/.389/.593 with 15 homers, 38 RBI, 52 runs scored and 19 stolen bases through 68 contests. Saturday marked his 100th major-league game.