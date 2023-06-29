Carroll went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Carroll logged his steal in the eighth inning, but was ultimately left on base. He's gone 6-for-30 (.200) over his last seven games, but he's still managed five steals in that span. The rookie outfielder is 24-for-26 on the basepaths this season while maintaining a .292/.369/.563 slash line over 78 contests. He's a near-everyday presence in the No. 3 spot in the order.