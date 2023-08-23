Carroll went 2-for-3 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Carroll has cooled off a bit in August, batting .243 (17-for-70) this month, though he's still picked up five steals this month. He's also collected just four extra-base hits this month. The rookie outfielder is at a .275/.354/.502 slash line with 21 home runs, 38 thefts, 61 RBI, 88 runs scored, 24 doubles and six triples over 122 contests this year.