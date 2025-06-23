default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carroll (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

It's the fifth straight start Carroll has missed due to a bruised left hand. He's scheduled for an MRI on the hand Monday, but there's no word yet on those results. Randal Grichuk is getting another start in right field Monday for the Diamondbacks in Carroll's place.

More News