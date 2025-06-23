Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Remains out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
It's the fifth straight start Carroll has missed due to a bruised left hand. He's scheduled for an MRI on the hand Monday, but there's no word yet on those results. Randal Grichuk is getting another start in right field Monday for the Diamondbacks in Carroll's place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: MRI on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Set to sit Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Absent from Arizona lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: X-rays negative on hand•