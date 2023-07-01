Carroll (shoulder) is not starting Saturday against the Angels.
Carroll will miss his second consecutive game due to right shoulder soreness. The club has downplayed the issue, so it's likely that he's sitting out of precaution. Dominic Fletcher is starting in center field while hitting ninth and has seen his playing time tick up in Carroll's absence.
