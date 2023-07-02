Carroll (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Carroll will hit the bench for the third game in a row due to a sore right shoulder, though after completing a batting practice session Saturday without any reported discomfort, it's possible that he'll be available in a pinch-hitting capacity for the series finale. The injury to Carroll has opened up playing time in the outfield for Dominic Fletcher, who has now started in all three games of the series.