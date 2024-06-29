Carroll isn't in Arizona's lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland.
The lefty-hitting Carroll will take a seat Saturday with fellow left-hander Hogan Harris slated to start on the mound. Lourdes Gurriel, Jake McCarthy and Randal Grichuk will start across the D-backs' outfield while Carroll rests.
