Carroll started in center field and went 0-for-5 in Monday's 5-2 win over Miami.
This was Carroll's first appearance in the field and first time starting on consecutive days since suffering a knee injury more than a week ago. The outing signals he's ready for full-time duty going forward after being eased back into the lineup. Prior to Monday, Carroll served as a DH or pinch hitter and wasn't used on consecutive days.
