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Carroll started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Carroll returned to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hip flexor. His first-inning walk preceded an RBI-single by Adrian Del Castillo. Carroll was available off the bench the last two days, which indicates the issue wasn't considered serious.

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