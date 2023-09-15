Carroll went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 11-1 loss to the Mets.

Carroll returned to the lineup after getting a breather Wednesday. The outfielder singled in the eighth inning and came home on Jake McCarthy's double. The single halted a string of 14 at-bats without a hit for Carroll. The run scored was his team leading 104th, ranking him tied for sixth in MLB.