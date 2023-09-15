Carroll went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 11-1 loss to the Mets.
Carroll returned to the lineup after getting a breather Wednesday. The outfielder singled in the eighth inning and came home on Jake McCarthy's double. The single halted a string of 14 at-bats without a hit for Carroll. The run scored was his team leading 104th, ranking him tied for sixth in MLB.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Runs wild in Chicago•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes three bags•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: At leadoff after HBP scare•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Could play Thursday•