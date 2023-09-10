Carroll went 2-for-4 with two steals and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Carroll scored the Diamondbacks' lone run in regulation when he singled, stole second and eventually came home on Gabriel Moreno's productive groundout in the fifth inning. The outfielder is having himself a series at Wrigley, going 6-for-12 with six stolen bases, and is up to 47 thefts in 138 games.