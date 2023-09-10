Carroll went 2-for-4 with two steals and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Carroll scored the Diamondbacks' lone run in regulation when he singled, stole second and eventually came home on Gabriel Moreno's productive groundout in the fifth inning. The outfielder is having himself a series at Wrigley, going 6-for-12 with six stolen bases, and is up to 47 thefts in 138 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes three bags•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: At leadoff after HBP scare•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Could play Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Diagnosed with wrist contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Exits after HBP on wrist•