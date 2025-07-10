Carroll went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Carroll salvaged what was shaping up to be a day to forget with a ninth-inning home run, his 21st across 77 games. Prior to his final at-bat, he had struck out four times. After going hitless with five strikeouts in his first nine at-bats off the injured list, Carroll has strung together a three-game hit streak, which includes a double, triple and home run.