Carroll went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.
Carroll batted leadoff and scored his third run in the last four Cactus League games. The outfielder is expected to be Arizona's primary leadoff batter, and among the many assets he offers to fantasy lineups is runs. Carroll finished seventh in MLB last season, crossing the plate 116 times.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Collects three hits and two steals•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Adds two more steals•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Triples, makes history•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Doubles in two•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Tallies three hits in loss•