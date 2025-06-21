Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll (hand) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Carroll will sit out a third consecutive game after taking a pitch off his hand Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said before Friday's contest that the star outfielder is "very close" to returning, so a trip to the IL doesn't seem imminent, though that could change if he doesn't rejoin the starting nine soon. Randal Grichuk will start in right field Saturday and bat fifth.
