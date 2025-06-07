default-cbs-image
Carroll is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Reds on Saturday.

Carroll will ride the pine for a consecutive game while Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Randal Grichuk man the outfield for the Snakes on Saturday. Carroll has gone 9-for-51 (.176) with one steal, three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI since May 20.

