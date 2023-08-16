Carroll is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado.

After posting an .898 OPS for the first fourth months of the season, Carroll brings a .533 OPS in August into Wednesday's proceedings. The Diamondbacks are concluding their series in Colorado with a day game after a night game and the Rockies are starting a lefty, providing an opportune time for the rookie outfielder to regroup. Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham will serve as Arizona's starting outfielders Wednesday.