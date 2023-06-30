Carroll (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Angels.

Carroll will be forced to miss Friday's contest after exiting Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rays early with right shoulder soreness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that there's "minimal concern" for Carroll moving forward, so he'll remain day-to-day for the time being. Dominic Fletcher was called up from Triple-A Reno and will start in left field while batting sixth against Los Angeles.