Carroll (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Angels.
Carroll will be forced to miss Friday's contest after exiting Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rays early with right shoulder soreness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that there's "minimal concern" for Carroll moving forward, so he'll remain day-to-day for the time being. Dominic Fletcher was called up from Triple-A Reno and will start in left field while batting sixth against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Minimal concern with shoulder•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Pulled due to sore shoulder•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Records steal in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Makes early impact•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Legs out another steal•